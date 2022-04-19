Man dies after tractor rolls while clearing snow in RM of Morris

A man died while using a tractor to clear snow on his property in the rural municipality of Morris on the weekend.

The tractor slid into a water-filled ditch and rolled over, trapping the 67-year-old under water at a property on Road 35 N.E., Manitoba RCMP said Tuesday.

Firefighters got the man out, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating.

The rural municipality of Morris is about 58 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Southern Manitoba has seen significant snowfall in the last week, with wide-ranging variability, from 13 centimetres in the least-impacted areas of the Red River Valley to 82 centimetres in Onanole, just south of Riding Mountain National Park.

More snow is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

