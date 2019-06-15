Pieces of agricultural history roll down Portage Avenue with vintage tractor parade
Event organized by Manitoba Agricultural Museum in Austin, home of Threshermen's Reunion and Stampede in July
It's not every day you see farm tractors roll down one of Winnipeg's busiest thoroughfares.
But dozens of vintage tractors paraded down Portage Avenue Saturday morning to celebrate Manitoba's agricultural history.
The parade was organized by the Manitoba Agricultural Museum, located in Austin, Man., as part of the lead-up to the 65th annual Manitoba Threshermen's Reunion and Stampede.
This year's stampede runs in the Manitoba community — about 130 kilometres west of Winnipeg — from July 25-28.
The tractors made their way from The Forks down Portage Avenue toward to the Red River Ex grounds.
They will be a part of a display at the Red River Exhibition, which in running now, along with a steam engine tractor and a threshing machine.
