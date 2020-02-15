Skip to Main Content
Tourists temporarily stranded in Winnipeg after blockades cause train stoppages
Tourists temporarily stranded in Winnipeg after blockades cause train stoppages

Downtown Winnipeg isn't where one retired English couple planned to spend Valentine's Day. But like thousands of would-be train passengers across the country planning to ride the rails this week, Malcolm and Cheryl Mackenzie were forced to make an unplanned stop on their way to their final destination in Vancouver.

Rail blockades in support of Wet'suwet'en Nation's opposition to pipeline caused CN Rail to pause operations

Malcolm and Cheryl Mackenzie, visitors from Dorset, England, in Winnipeg’s downtown Via Rail station Friday afternoon, trying to salvage their dream trip. (Ben Waldman/Winnipeg Free Press)

Seeing the Rocky Mountains from the comfort of a cross-country train car was on the bucket list of Malcolm and Cheryl Mackenzie, visitors from Dorset, England. Since they've both retired, they figured, why not do it in February? What could go wrong?

But instead of rolling merrily along through the snow-capped peaks of Alberta and onward to British Columbia, the Mackenzies found themselves fidgeting with the WiFi in Winnipeg's downtown Via Rail station Friday afternoon, trying to salvage their dream trip.

