Mother horrified after 3-year-old son left alone outside at daycare in St. James

Days after a mother found her three-year-old son standing outside and alone in the cold, the province announced it has launched a review of a Winnipeg preschool.

The incident occurred in the early afternoon on Nov. 19 when Teeghan Butler arrived at the St. James Early Learning Program to pick up her son.

"It was really scary to see my son just stand there completely alone, with no one watching over him like they're supposed to. It was horrifying," Butler said.

She was running between 10 and 20 minutes late to pick him up and notified the teacher, but when she arrived at the Crestview Park Free Methodist Church the program operates out of she saw him hugging a tree.

"So immediately when I saw him, I went and got him and I checked and made sure that he was OK and not harmed or anything. And I had to put him in the car right away because he was really cold," Butler said.

She promptly took her son home because he was very cold and upset.

"I thought the best thing to do would just be take him home right away it make him feel more safe at home," she added.

Butler has since spoken with the woman who runs the program.

Butler says the initial explanation she was given was that the message of her being late had not been received. After further conversation, she says the woman's story changed and Butler was told that as the children exited the building at the end of the day, her son wandered off toward the parking lot, and it was assumed the boy had been picked up.

"It's really hard because this is something you just don't think would ever happen, and I feel like it's every parent's worst nightmare," she said.

Butler says she received an apology but doesn't feel like that is enough, and has pulled her son out of the program.

"I think the teacher definitely needs to take accountability and I don't think that people who are so careless with a little human's life … should be able to be in charge of a little human's life … because the safety of children should be top priority no matter what," Butler said.

She filed a complaint with Child Care Information Services but has yet to receive an answer of what's going to happen as a result of the situation.

The province has since released a statement on the matter.

"The province was made aware of the incident on Monday morning and after speaking with the parent who filed the complaint and the owner/operator of the child-care facility, a decision was made to immediately suspend all field trips and outings away from the facility until further notice," a provincial spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the incident remains under review "due to the potential substantial concerns regarding safety practices that resulted in this situation. Further actions may be taken based on the review's findings."

Manitoba issues licensing orders to child care facilities when they don't comply with a review. CBC confirmed with the province the last infraction occurred in December 2018.

Jodie Kehl, executive director of the Manitoba Child Care Association, said situations like this, "as terribly unfortunate and potentially tragic as it could have been" provide "a really clear example of why licensing is really important so that there is accountability built in."

Stacey Schellenberg is still heartbroken over the situation involving her grandson.

"I'm still just with the whole family just devastated over this," Schellenberg said.

Butler stressed the importance of speaking up in the wake of the incident.

"I've heard a lot of stories of this happening to other children before and it's definitely gone unnoticed or unreported, and I feel like children's safety should always be No. 1 priority, especially at that age. They're not able to take care of themselves, are not able to know what the right thing to do in that kind of situation is," she said.

As for putting her son into another preschool program, Butler thinks it's important for his development, but at this time she says it's hard for her to trust another centre.

"I'm just going to give him some time. He needs some time. He's very traumatized over it. He doesn't want to leave his mom's side."