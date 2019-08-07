Tories announce 3-component plan to tackle Manitoba's meth problem

A re-elected Progressive Conservative government would build a short-term detox facility for methamphetamine users, and spend millions on law enforcement initiatives, the party promised on Wednesday.

The Tories, which have been slammed for not doing enough to combat the drug's hold on Manitoba, unveiled a new strategy to address the rising use of meth, which it said would cost roughly $20 million if enacted.

A key tenet of the proposal is building a detox facility it described as an "acute medical sobering facility" staffed by mental health professionals.

It would treat 20 to 30 patients at a time, for a duration of one to four days.

"We want to help people get off the treadmill to tragedy and onto the road to recovery," PC Leader Brian Pallister said.

The patients would then be directed to other services, such as new recovery and drop-in centres where meth users can also receive guidance.

The Progressive Conservatives also pledge to expand the availability of withdrawal services in Winnipeg and supportive recovery housing units.

The party would also add the province's sixth Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine treatment facility, which function as walk-in clinics for addictions treatment, somewhere in the Southern Health region.

The Tories also announced they plan to spend millions on measures to improve public safety in downtown Winnipeg and give law enforcement more tools to stifle the flow of meth into the province.

To this end, they would earmark $8 million for all police agencies over the next four years to support roadway and drug enforcement and joint force operations.

"These and other thoughtful initiatives will help those who have made the mistake of choosing drugs but they will also protect those who have chosen not to," Pallister said.

Other proposed actions include:

Directing the Manitoba Police Commission to consult with the Winnipeg Police Service and the private sector on what actions should be taken. The commission is expected to report back to the government in 60 days with its recommendations.

Establishing a centralized criminal intelligence database to co-ordinate and share information that will help police identify drug dealers.

Spending $200,000 on Crime Stoppers advertising and cash rewards for tips

$1 million to the Winnipeg Police Service that will go toward tactical enforcement efforts

In addition, the Tories said they plan to update the current school curriculum so children will be better educated on the risks of substance abuse, starting in Grade 3.

The Manitoba Liberals and NDP announced their plans to deal with meth addiction in Manitoba last month.

Manitobans will go to the polls on Sept. 10.