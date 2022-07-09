Torture, slaying of Bolivian immigrant brings 20-year sentence

A second man who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing a Bolivian immigrant has been convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 20 years.

Jonathan Bradley Narvey, 27, admitted in March to the slaying of Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe at a home on Alfred Avenue in Winnipeg in June 2020.

The victim, 27, had been staying there after falling back into alcohol and drug use. His wife and two children were living in Steinbach, their home after moving from their native Bolivia in 2015.

On June 29, Kyle Evan Sinkovits, 31, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.