3 arrested after shots fired in Winnipeg's West End

Police say they arrested three people Saturday after there were reports of shots fired in the West End.

Upon investigating the reports, which came in at about 6:55 a.m., police were led to a residence in the 600 block of Toronto Street. There, a number of individuals were taken into custody, and loaded, sawed-off .22 calibre rifle was found inside the residence and seized.

No injuries or damages have been reported to police related to a firearm being discharged in the area.

A 36-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman are facing weapons charges related to the incident.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man is facing an obstruction of justice charge for attempting to identify himself as another person to police during their investigation. He's also being charged with failing to appear in court.

All three were detained in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: