Toronto man dies of apparent homicide in Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police are investigating after a Toronto man was found severely injured at an apartment in the Maginot neighbourhood and later died.

On Sunday at about 5:40 p.m., police responded to a call to check on the well-being of a person at an apartment on Archibald Street near Niakwa Park.

When officers arrived, they found a severely injured man, who they later identified as 33-year-old Justin Bellinger of Toronto..

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The homicide unit is investigating Bellinger's death.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

