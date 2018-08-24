Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police arrest Toronto man sought in string of armed bank robberies
A Toronto man wanted in connection with three armed bank robberies was arrested by Winnipeg police Thursday morning near the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

Major crimes unit acts on Canada-wide warrant

Winnipeg police have arrested a Toronto man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with three armed bank robberies dating back to November.

The fugitive, 61, was taken into custody by the major crimes unit at a hotel on Sargent Avenue near Century Street. 

Winnipeg police say they will hold him until members of the Toronto police arrive to pick him up.

In a written statement to CBC, Toronto police communications officer, Const. Caroline de Kloet, said the man was wanted in connection with three bank robberies between November 2017 and August of this year.

He faces three charges each of robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent.

"The investigation is still active and ongoing," de Kloet said.

with files from Laura Glowacki

