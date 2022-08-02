Tornado warnings end for Manitoba's Interlake, some severe thunderstorm warnings remain

Several tornado warnings issued for Manitoba's Interlake region have now ended, according to Environment Canada.

As of 7:55 p.m., the tornado warnings have been lifted and some affected areas are now under severe thunderstorm warning, which could still produce tornadoes and toonie-sized hail.

These affected areas include:

R.M. of Lac Du Bonnet.

R.M. of Alexander incl. Powerview-Pine Falls.

"I'm expecting the worst of this to gradually ease through the late evening after the cold front passes. Northwest winds will become very strong behind the front and stay strong into Wednesday morning," CBC News meterologist John Sauder reported.

Earlier Tuesday evening, Environment Canada confirmed that a tornado had touched down near Netley, Man. and was travelling east around 6:39 p.m.

For the latest information and details on how to take precautions, check out Environment Canada's public weather alerts page for Manitoba.

