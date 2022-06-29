Tornado watches in effect for Dauphin, Swan River and surrounding areas
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of western Manitoba Wednesday night, including Dauphin, Russell, Swan River, Duck Mountain Provincial Forest and surrounding areas.
Low pressure system sweeping east already triggered 2 tornadoes in Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Tornado watches are in effect for several parts of western Manitoba on Wednesdy night.
Environment Canada issued the watches for Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis and surrounding areas. The same goes for Swan River, and Duck Mountain and Porcupine provincial forests, which are also under a severe thunderstorm warning.
A low pressure system sweeping east has already triggered at least two tornadoes in Saskatchewan, and that system is responsible for the watches in western Manitoba. Strong winds, hail and heavy rain are also possible.
The risk of a tornado is expected to die down late in the evening, according to Environment Canada.
Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect for Grand Rapids and Waterhen.
