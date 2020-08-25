Tornado warning, watches in place for southwestern Manitoba

Environment Canada says meteorologists are reporting favourable conditions for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes in the southwestern corner of Manitoba.

A tornado warning, issued on Tuesday at 6:21 p.m., is in place for the municipality of Roblin, including Makaroff, Shortdale and Bield. Damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall are also possible.

A tornado watch, which was issued on Tuesday just after 4 p.m., is in place for the southwestern side of the province, from the area around Hamiota and Shoal Lake all the way south to the U.S. border.

Environment Canada issues weather watches when there is the potential for severe weather. Weather warnings are issued when that severe weather is actually occurring or is imminent.

The weather agency says isolated or scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop later this afternoon over southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba, which could produce a tornado.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation, Environment Canada says. The agency advises taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

The area under the watch was deeply affected by a deadly tornado that touched down earlier this month.

Shayna Barnesky and Carter Tilbury died after their pickup truck was swept up by a twister on the evening of Aug. 7 near Virden, about 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm warning is in place for the borderland between Manitoba and Saskatchewan, from Duck Mountain Provincial Park, near the tip of Lake Winnipegosis and the area.

The weather watches are being updated on the Environment Canada website.

The following communities are affected by the tornado warning:

Gilbert Plains Municipality including Ashville.

Grandview Municipality including Valley River First Nation.

Mossey River Municipality including Winnipegosis and Fork River.

Municipality of Ethelbert including Garland.

Municipality of Roblin, including Makaroff Shortdale and Bield.

Municipality of Russell-Binscarth, including Gambler First Nation.

R.M. of Dauphin, including Sifton and Valley River.

R.M. of Lakeshore, including Ochre River and Makinak

R.M. of Lakeshore, including Rorketon and Toutes Aides.

R.M. of Riding Mountain West, including Asessippi Provincial Park.

Severe t-storm warning just updated to Tornado Warning in the Roblin area. Doppler Radar showing strong rotation under that storm which is heading east into MB. Take cover if you are in the path of this storm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a>. —@johnsauderCBC

Here's the full list of communities affected by the tornado watch: