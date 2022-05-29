Tornado watch in effect for parts of southern Manitoba along international border

Severe thunderstorms might bring tornadoes Sunday afternoon over parts of southern Manitoba, Environment Canada says.

The storms might also bring hail up to the size of a loonie, rainfall in excess of 75 millimetres and wind gusts above 100 km/h, the weather agency said in an alert.

The weather is being caused by a moist, unstable air mass moving into southern Manitoba from the United States, which will result in a few thunderstorms, the alert said.

Some of those storms may become severe, with all types of severe weather possible — including tornadoes. The thunderstorms are expected to move out of the region by Sunday evening.

The tornado watch is in effect for the following communities, Environment Canada says on its website:

The municipality of Cartwright-Roblin, including Mather.

The municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain.

The municipality of Lorne, including Notre Dame and Swan Lake.

The municipality of Louise, including Pilot Mound and Crystal City.

The municipality of Pembina, including Manitou, La Rivière and Snowflake.

The rural municipality of Argyle, including Baldur, Glenora and Greenway.

The rural municipality of Prairie Lakes, including Margaret, Ninette and Belmont.

The municipality of Rhineland, including Altona, Plum Coulee and Gretna.

The rural municipality of Montcalm, including St. Jean Baptiste.

The rural municipality of Morris, including Rosenort and Aubigny.

The rural municipality of Roland, including Jordan and Myrtle.

The rural municipality of Stanley, including Winkler and Morden.

The rural municipality of Thompson, including Miami, Rosebank and Deerwood.

Environment Canada urged people in those regions to be prepared for severe weather, and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

What to do

In the event of a tornado, or if the tornado watch is upgraded to a tornado warning, the weather agency recommends people go indoors to a room on the lowest floor and away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

In that situation, people should also leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building if they can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris, Environment Canada says.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes, the alert said.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for other parts of southern Manitoba in the area around Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park. Large hail, lots of rain and high wind gusts could also happen in those regions, Environment Canada says.

Overland flooding, wind warnings

An overland flood warning has also been issued for Manitoba's southeastern corner, the province said in a flood bulletin on Sunday.

The update comes as the province monitors a weather system that could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain over the next three days, with potential for heavy thunderstorms to bring even more to certain areas.

Water levels on lakes, streams and drains are already high and soils are saturated with water, so the rain forecast in those parts of the province could result in overland flooding on Monday and Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Depending on how intense the rain is, water levels could rise rapidly and threaten low-lying or nearby properties as well as roads, crossings and other infrastructure.

An overland flood warning has been issued for the region highlighted here in red, the province says. (Submitted by Government of Manitoba)

With winds expected to gust up to 80 to 100 km/h, a severe wind effect warning has also been issued for Tuesday in the south basins of Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipegosis and Dauphin Lake.

The winds will cause water levels to rise by more than five feet along shorelines and cause powerful waves that will further add to the temporary increase in water levels, the bulletin said.

People in the area should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. Areas on Lake Winnipeg that are affected include the entirety of the southern basin shoreline south of Manigotagan on the east side to just south of Riverton on the west side of the lake.

For Lake Manitoba, the affected shoreline includes the areas starting just north of Lundar Beach around the southern basin of the lake to a point near Langruth and portions of the north basin.

The southern shorelines of Lake Winnipegosis and Dauphin Lake are also included as part of this wind warning.

The forecast wind is also expected to hit the Whiteshell lakes region, with water levels expected to rise between one and two feet along the lakes.

People are advised not to travel into the Whiteshell lakes Area and Winnipeg River basin upstream in Ontario because of very high flows and water levels, which are expected to rise further after it rains.

The rising water levels and rapidly evolving conditions continue to pose a significant public safety risk, the bulletin said.

To date, 38 states of local emergency have been declared in Manitoba because of flooding.