Tornado watch issued for southern Manitoba

A tornado watch is in place amid stormy conditions in parts of southern Manitoba, Environment and Climate Change Canada announced Monday afternoon.

In online weather alerts, Environment Canada issued tornado watches because the weather conditions were looking favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes around Steinbach, Emerson, La Broquerie and Lorette.

The storms have the potential to produce hail larger than the size of golf balls and wind gusts of more than 110 kilometres per hour, Environment Canada said.

The tornado threat will diminish late Monday, the weather agency said.

There are also severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for:

The municipality of Emerson-Franklin, including Roseau River.

The rural municipality of De Salaberry, including St-Pierre-Jolys and St. Malo.

The RM of Hanover, including Steinbach, Niverville and Grunthal.

The RM of La Broquerie, including Marchand.

The RM of Ritchot, including St. Adolphe and Ste. Agathe.

The RM of Ste. Anne, including Richer.

The RM of Stuartburn, including Zhoda, Vita and Sundown.

The RM of Taché, including Lorette, Ste-Geneviève and Landmark.

Environment Canada warns tornadoes are "dangerous and potentially life-threatening."

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued, people in the area should go inside to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, Environment Canada says.

Do not seek cover in free-standing shelters like cars, trailers or tents, and instead move to a strong building if possible. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

