Tornado watch issued for west-central Manitoba

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of west-central Manitoba, and Environment Canada is urging people be prepared for the worst.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the weather agency said Saturday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop that might produce tornadoes as well as golf ball-sized hail and strong wind gusts.

The tornado watch is in effect for the following regions:

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Grand Rapids and Waterhen.

People in these areas should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada says.