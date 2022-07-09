Tornado watch issued for west-central Manitoba
'Dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,' Environment Canada says
A tornado watch is in effect for parts of west-central Manitoba, and Environment Canada is urging people be prepared for the worst.
"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the weather agency said Saturday.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop that might produce tornadoes as well as golf ball-sized hail and strong wind gusts.
The tornado watch is in effect for the following regions:
- Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
- Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
- Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
- Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
- Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.
- Grand Rapids and Waterhen.
People in these areas should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada says.
A high risk that severe thunderstorms will develop over southern MB Saturday afternoon. All forms of severe weather will be possible with these storms.<br><br>Stay up to date on our alerts by downloading our WeatherCan App or by visiting our website: <a href="https://t.co/EV8gjh5uGy">https://t.co/EV8gjh5uGy</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/50LwfnTciZ">pic.twitter.com/50LwfnTciZ</a>—@ECCCWeatherMB