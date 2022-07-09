Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Tornado watch issued for west-central Manitoba

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of west-central Manitoba, and Environment Canada is urging people be prepared for the worst.

'Dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,' Environment Canada says

Manitobans in the areas covered by the tornado watch should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada warns. (Dusty Munsch/Twitter)

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the weather agency said Saturday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop that might produce tornadoes as well as golf ball-sized hail and strong wind gusts.

The tornado watch is in effect for the following regions: 

  • Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.
  • Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
  • Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.
  • Swan River, Duck Mountain and Porcupine Provincial Forest.
  • Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.
  • Grand Rapids and Waterhen.

People in these areas should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada says.

