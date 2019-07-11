Tornado watch in place for southern, southeastern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for all of south-central and southeastern Manitoba.

The national weather service said in a statement conditions are ripe for severe thunderstorms which could produce tornadoes across a broad swath of the province, including Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Morden-Winkler, Steinbach and cottage communities along Lake Winnipeg's southern basin and in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop over southern Manitoba late this afternoon and head east in the evening, Environment Canada said in a statement.

Tornadoes are possible early in the evening, said forecasters, advising Manitobans to take cover if threatening weather approaches.