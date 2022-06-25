Waterspout touches down near shore of Lake St. Martin, Environment Canada confirms

At least one waterspout touched down on Lake St. Martin on Saturday after unstable weather struck the area and others in the Interlake region, Environment Canada said on Saturday.

The weather agency said it has confirmed at least one sighting on the southwestern portion of the lake, about 270 kilometres north of Winnipeg, around the noon hour.

A waterspout, a whirling column of air and water mist that can be dangerous, is "usually quite brief and quite weak," meteorologist Jesse Wagar said.

The person who reported the confirmed waterspout did so from a bridge near the town of Fairford, an indication it was close to shore as they could see it from there, Wagar said.

A tornado watch was in effect from about noon CT until about 4 p.m. for several Interlake communities as unstable weather conditions produced thunderstorms, Environment Canada said.

The following communities were under the watch:

Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation (Jackhead).

Moose Creek Provincial Forest, Pine Dock and Matheson Island.

The RM of Bifrost-Riverton including Arborg, Hnausa and Hecla.

Peguis and Fisher River first nations.

The RM of Fisher including Poplarfield.

The RM. of Grahamdale including Gypsumville, Moosehorn and Camper.

The RM of West Interlake including Eriksdale and Ashern.

Environment Canada is asking people to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.