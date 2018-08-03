Tornado warnings issued across central Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings for areas across central Manitoba.

The national weather service issued the first warning for the RM of Alonsa around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Affected areas in Alonsa include Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone, as well as Ebb and Flow First Nation and Sandy Bay First Nation.

A second warning was issued for the RM of West Interlake including Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville, Eriksdale and Ashern at 8:45 p.m.

The national weather service added a tornado warning for Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands and the RM of Coldwell including Lundar and Clarkleigh at 9:30 p.m.

Video of strong tornado that occurred near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alonsa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alonsa</a> earlier this evening. Video taken by David Mozdzen and shared with me from <a href="https://twitter.com/stampinrh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stampinrh</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBstorm</a> 😮🌪️ <a href="https://t.co/TBezzPyRRG">pic.twitter.com/TBezzPyRRG</a> —@justinhobson85

Meteorologists from Environment Canada are tracking a severe thunderstorm in and around Alonsa they say is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

In the RM of West Interlake Environment Canada says radar has indicated a potential tornado near Bluff Creek tracking northeast over Lake Manitoba.

If threatening weather approaches Environment Canada says to take cover immediately.

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet," reads the warning from Environment Canada.

Tornado just happened east of Alonsa on Highway 50. Confirmed by family no one was in the house thankfully... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/WzeKx95fxe">pic.twitter.com/WzeKx95fxe</a> —@lovestormsMB

Marion B. posted this photo to Manitoba Storm Chasers Facebook page from Amaranth, MB. Stay safe with these storms folks!<br><br>- Adam S. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MBstormchasers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mbstormchasers</a> <a href="https://t.co/GegWnv5RRm">pic.twitter.com/GegWnv5RRm</a> —@IWeatherMB

"Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."

Much of the central region of Manitoba is also under severe thunderstorm warnings and watches.

Go to Environment Canada's website for the latest updates.

More from CBC Manitoba: