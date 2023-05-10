Tornado warning issued for part of western Manitoba

Environment Canada is warning people in western Manitoba that it's tracking a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado, as well as golf ball-sized hail.

The national weather agency said in the tornado warning at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that the storm is moving east and the warning covers the rural municipality of Oakview, including Oak River and Rapid City.

Environment Canada says this storm could put people in dangerous and potentially life-threatening situations.

Those who hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris or any threatening weather approaching should take shelter immediately.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect and covering the areas of North Cypress-Langford, Neepawa, Carberry, the RM of Minto-Odanah, Minnedosa and Moore Park.