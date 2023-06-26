Thunderstorm warning issued for Brandon, Man., and surrounding area

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the city of Brandon and an area surrounding it in southwestern Manitoba, while tornado warnings have been lifted for several areas north of the city.

Environment Canada issued the thunderstorm warning for Brandon at 8:43 p.m. CT.

The weather agency warns these thunderstorms could produce very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball-size hail and torrential rain, which can cause flash flooding.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also effect for the following areas:

Rural Municipality of Cornwallis west of Shilo, including Chater.

Rural Municipality of Elton, including Forrest.

Rural Municipality of Minto-Odanah, including Minnedosa and Moore Park.

Rural Municipality of Oakview, including Oak River and Rapid City.

Rural Municipality of Whitehead, including Alexander and Beresford.

Riverdale Municipality, including Rivers and Wheatland.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Monday evening in Brandon, Dauphin and much of the Westman region, as well as much of the Red River Valley west of Winnipeg.

Tornado warnings had been issued around 6:30 p.m. for the Rural Municipality of Rosedale, including the communities of Eden and Kelwood, and the Municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne, which includes the communities of Arden and Tenby, but those warnings were later lifted.

Tornado warnings were later issued for the Rural Municipalities of Yellowhead and Oakview at 7:15 p.m. and 7:31 p.m. CT, respectively. They were lifted at 7:46 p.m.

