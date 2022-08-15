Tornado warning in effect for part of southern Manitoba

A severe thunderstorm happening in part of southern Manitoba on Monday could produce a tornado, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency has issued a tornado warning for the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie, including St. Ambroise, Man.

This severe thunderstorm is located 8 kilometres northwest of Stephenfield Provincial Park, moving southeast at 30 km/h, the agency said.

The communities of Roseisle, Stephenfield Provincial Park and Graysville are affected.

Quarter-sized hail has already been reported with the storm, while hail up to the size of a golf ball is possible, the statement said.

Damaging winds and locally intense rainfall are also possible, the statement said.

The severe weather has created a "dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," Environment Canada said, urging people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

People should also take shelter immediately if they hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris or any threatening weather approaching.

The weather agency advised people seeking shelter from a tornado to go inside to a room on the lowest floor, like a bathroom, stairwell or interior closet, and stay away from outside walls and windows.

People should also leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters and move to a strong building if possible. As a last resort, they can also lie in a low spot and protect their head from flying debris.

Tornado warnings are issued when thunderstorms that are happening or about to happen are likely to produce or are already producing tornadoes.