Environment Canada trying to confirm possible tornado damage to structure near Rapid City, Man.

A tornado warning has ended for parts of southern Manitoba as stormy weather and torrential downpour persisted on Sunday.

A meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada said the weather agency had "a lot of evidence to indicate" that a tornado may have hit in the province's southwest, but so far they had no eyewitnesses and had not been able to investigate the damage to confirm.

In an interview by phone, the weather agency's Sarah Hoffman said meteorologists in the area were trying to confirm a report of a damaged structure near Rapid City, Man., about 31 kilometres north of Brandon and 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Hoffman said rain and hail were the main concerns late Sunday. Golf ball-sized hail was reported in between Oakburn and Shoal Lake, west of Riding Mountain National Park, earlier on Sunday, she said.

Hoffman said more large hail was possible, and tornado threats continued to linger due to the stormy conditions.

A look at the threatening skies from Forrest, Man., north of Brandon. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A home in Rapid City was hit hard by the storm on Sunday.

"It took half the tin roof off," Justin McDonald said in a Facebook message.

McDonald said the inside and outside of the home, where he and three others live, had extensive damage. He said the shelter belt around the west side of his property is destroyed and dozens of trees had been uprooted.

People in Brandon were being asked by police to avoid non-essential travel on Sunday evening.

In a tweet, Brandon Police Service said dozens of vehicles were already stranded in several feet of water and the city was unable to respond.

We would like to ask motorists to refrain from unnecessary travel this evening. There are dozens of vehicles stranded in several feet of water throughout the city that we are not able to respond to as it is occurring simultaneously. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bdnmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bdnmb</a> —@BrandonPolice

In a bulletin later on Sunday evening, the province said Highway 1A, west of Brandon at Kemnay, was closed due to a washout and flooding.

Highway 270, south of Rapid City, and Highway 24, between Rapid City and Highway 250, were closed to the public, with the exception of local traffic, due to flooding and water on the road Sunday night.

In an email, RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said no damage or injuries had been reported to the RCMP dispatch centre by early Sunday evening.

Some shots from around Brandon tonight as cleanup from today’s heavy rain continues: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bdnmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bdnmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/dubTP6dCNf">pic.twitter.com/dubTP6dCNf</a> —@RileyLaychuk

The perfect storm

CBC meteorologist John Sauder was advising people to continue looking out for "very, very dangerous weather" in the province's southwest into Sunday evening.

Sauder said hot, humid air to the east that was clashing with drier, slightly cooler weather to the west was creating the perfect conditions for large thunderstorms.

In an online alert earlier on Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada meteorologists said they were tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.

The alert warned the storm could also bring damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing a tornado.

Rotating wall cloud <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/6LqIVpnNGd">pic.twitter.com/6LqIVpnNGd</a> —@PennerCory

Severe weather persists Sunday

Several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches were also in place for parts of southern Manitoba.

As of around 10 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists said they were continuing to track a dangerous thunderstorm that can produce very strong wind gusts, flooding rain and up to nickel-sized hail.

Heavy downpours could lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads, the alert said.

Brandon and parts of southwest Manitoba were drenched with heavy rain and severe thunderstorms on Sunday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for these regions:

City of Brandon

Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, including Neepawa and Carberry.

Municipality of Oakland-Wawanesa, including Carroll.

RM of Cornwallis, west of Shilo, including Chater.

RM of Elton, including Forrest.

RM of Grahamdale, including Gypsumville, Moosehorn and Camper.

RM of West Interlake, including Eriksdale and Ashern.

Municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain.

RM of Prairie Lakes, including Margaret, Ninette and Belmont.

Municipality of Boissevain-Morton, including Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester.

Municipality of Grassland, including Hartney and Minto.

Municipality of Clanwilliam-Erickson.

RM of Minto-Odanah, including Minnedosa and Moore Park.

RM of Oakview, including Oak River and Rapid City.

RM of Rosedale, including Eden and Kelwood.

Municipality of Glenella-Lansdowne, including Arden and Tenby.

Municipality of McCreary, including Norgate.

Municipality of Ste. Rose, including Laurier.

RM of Alonsa, including Ebb and Flow First Nation and Sandy Bay First Nation.

Municipality of Souris-Glenwood.

RM of Sifton, including Oak Lake and Deleau.

RM of Whitehead, including Alexander and Beresford.

Riverdale Municipality, including Rivers and Wheatland.

In a tweet late on Sunday, Manitoba Hydro was advising people to go online to report outages amid powerful storms in the Brandon and Dauphin area.

Powerful storms in Brandon/Dauphin area tonight. Stay safe, and if your power goes out, please report it online at <a href="https://t.co/pe43z1UW0V">https://t.co/pe43z1UW0V</a>. —@manitobahydro

The federal weather agency's alert said if threatening weather approaches, then take cover immediately.

If you hear the sound of roaring or see a funnel cloud, debris swirling near the ground or flying around, then find shelter immediately.

Go indoors to the lowest floor and stay in a place away from walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave tents, trailers, mobile homes and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and go to a strong building, if possible.

As a last resort, lie on the ground in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.