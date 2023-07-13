Tornado warnings lifted for Steinbach and area, but remain in place for 2 other Manitoba RMs

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for a pair of rural municipalities in southeastern Manitoba.

The warnings were issued Thursday afternoon for the rural municipality of La Broquerie, including Marchand, and the RM of Stuartburn, including Zhoda, Vita and Sundown.

An earlier warning for the RM of Hanover, including Steinbach, has since been lifted.

A severe thunderstorm located near Zhoda, Man., is making its way southeast at 20 kilometres an hour, Environment Canada says.

Ninety-kilometre wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail, and intense rainfall could hit the area.

Environment Canada issues tornado warnings when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have also been issued for most of the southeastern Manitoba.