Tornado warnings ended for southwestern Manitoba
Manitoba

All tornado warnings issued by Environment Canada in southwestern Manitoba have ended.
A photo shows what appears to be a funnel cloud touching down in southwestern Manitoba near the community of Alexander, 25 kilometres west of Brandon, on Thursday. (@NeilWinters1/Twitter)

Environment Canada issued an initial tornado warning for the southwestern Manitoba area shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. Photos and videos posted on social media showed funnel clouds that appeared to touch the ground. 

The warnings included areas around the city of Brandon, as well as several rural municipalities in southwestern Manitoba.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, several areas in southwestern Manitoba, including the city of Brandon, and southeastern Manitoba remained under severe thunderstorm watches.

 

