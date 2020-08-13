Tornado warnings ended for southwestern Manitoba

All tornado warnings issued in southwestern Manitoba have ended.

Environment Canada issued an initial tornado warning for the southwestern Manitoba area shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. Photos and videos posted on social media showed funnel clouds that appeared to touch the ground.

The warnings included areas around the city of Brandon, as well as several rural municipalities in southwestern Manitoba.

Tornado on ground west of Manitoba <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MyRadarWX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MyRadarWX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MisheylaIwasiuk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MisheylaIwasiuk</a> <a href="https://t.co/6Qa4xKGqaO">pic.twitter.com/6Qa4xKGqaO</a> —@aaronjayjack

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, several areas in southwestern Manitoba, including the city of Brandon, and southeastern Manitoba remained under severe thunderstorm watches.