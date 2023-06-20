Tornado warning issued for area east of Brandon, Man., on Monday night

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for an area east of Brandon in southwestern Manitoba on Monday evening.

The weather agency issued the warning at 10:28 p.m. CT Monday for the municipality of North Cypress-Langford, including the towns of Neepawa and Carberry.

Lightning, heavy rains and large hail could possibly hit the area, the warning says.

Environment Canada meteorologists are watching a severe thunderstorm, and say Doppler radar shows that it may be creating a tornado near Brookdale and moving north toward Hallboro, just south of Neepawa.

Weather conditions in the area are hazardous and potentially life-threatening, the weather agency's warning says. Manitobans who observe threatening weather, including roaring sounds, funnel clouds, whirling debris close to the ground, or flying debris, are advised to take cover right away.

Once indoors, the weather agency says people in the affected area should go to a room on the lowest floor, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or inner closet which is away from outside walls and windows.

Tents, trailers, mobile homes, vehicles, and other temporary or free-standing structures should be avoided for those with stronger protection. Manitobans in the affected area should lie in a low spot and shield their head from airborne debris as a last resort, the warning says.

Environment Canada issues tornado warnings when approaching or occurring thunderstorms are capable of producing tornadoes.

Up-to-date weather conditions can be found on Environment Canada's website.