Severe thunderstorm warning issued for communities in south-central Manitoba

Environment Canada has downgraded a tornado warning for a pair of rural municipalities in Manitoba's central Interlake region to a severe thunderstorm warning.

At 5:39 p.m. Thursday, a tornado warning was issued for the RMs of Grahamdale, including the communities of Gypsumville, Moosehorn and Camper, along with the RM of West Interlake, including Eriksdale and Ashern.

Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm moving eastward near Highway 6 between Camper and Mulvihill. It said a brief tornado was reported with this thunderstorm and warned the storm could also produce damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall.

At 6:04 p.m, the warning was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

By 6:11 p.m., Environment Canada had also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several other regions of southern Manitoba, including the RMs of Morris, Macdonald, Alonsa, De Salaberry, Hanover and Ritchot.

People in the area are warned to be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take cover if heavy weather approaches.