Alerts issued in Manitoba after tornado reported north of Gilbert Plains: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued tornado watches for several areas in southern Manitoba and the Interlake, after a tornado was reported a few kilometres north of the western Manitoba community of Gilbert Plains.

The tornado was reported to the weather agency just before 1 p.m. CT, according to Environment Canada's website.

Kimberly Perih spotted the tornado at about 12:50 p.m. near her property north of Gilbert Plains and shot a video of it.

She estimates it was about two to three kilometres away from her home, close enough that she could hear it.

"I was a little nervous, especially when we were watching the wind and noticed that it was coming towards us, not going away from us," she said.

WATCH | Video shows funnel cloud north of Gilbert Plains:

Video shows funnel cloud north of Gilbert Plains, Man. Duration 0:28 Kimberley Perih posted a video Wednesday afternoon to Facebook of a funnel cloud near her home, about 12 kilometres north of Gilbert Plains.

She said she saw it touch down at one point, but it dissolved a short time after.

"We didn't see any debris or anything like that, but we definitely saw like the dust and dirt and that type of thing it was picking up," she said.

A tornado warning issued earlier in the day for Gilbert Plains was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch, as the weather agency is tracking a severe thunderstorm heading into the western Manitoba region that could produce loonie-sized hail and heavy rain.

The municipality of West Lake-Gladstone, near the southwest corner of Lake Manitoba, was also under a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon but Environment Canada has since downgraded that to a tornado watch.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, several other areas of southern Manitoba were also under tornado watches:

Winnipeg.

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville, Ashern.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Prov. Park, Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne

Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach.

Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands.

Sprague, Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa.

Warnings as of 3:20 p.m. Wednesday are shown in red and watches in yellow. (Environment Canada)

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

A tornado warning is issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce, or are producing, tornadoes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, many Manitoba regions were also under thunderstorm watches.

A full list of Environment Canada's public weather alerts can be found on its website.

In the event of a tornado, you should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor and stay away from outside walls and windows, Environment Canada says.

Leave vehicles, tents, mobile homes or other free standing shelter and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, find a low spot, lie down and protect your head from flying debris, the weather agency says.