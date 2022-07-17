Tornado warnings in effect for RM of Dauphin, Riding Mountain National Park

Tornado warnings have been issued for the Rural Municipality of Dauphin and Riding Mountain National Park regions and Environment Canada is asking the public in these areas to be on high alert.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," the federal weather and climate agency said at 4:21 p.m. CT.

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

A severe thunderstorm was located about 10 kilometres southwest of Dauphin and was moving southeast at 40 km/h.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes, Environment Canada said.

The warnings come as much of central and southern Manitoba is blanketed by heat warnings.

Environment Canada weather alerts can be tracked on its website.