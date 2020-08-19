Severe thunderstorm in western Manitoba could bring strong winds, hail: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm in western Manitoba that could bring strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

Just before 7 p.m., the Prairie View municipality, northwest of Brandon, was under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Several other thunderstorm warnings — meaning a storm is imminent or occurring — were issued in the western Manitoba area just after 6 p.m. and later downgraded to severe thunderstorm warnings, meaning conditions are favourable for a storm to develop.

Environment Canada had also issued a tornado warning for the Russell-Binscarth municipality just before 6 p.m., which was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch just before 6:30 p.m. and then to a thunderstorm warning around 7:15 p.m.

In addition to heavy rains, strong winds and hail, the weather agency warns that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Environment Canada advises taking cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.