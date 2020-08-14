Tornado touched down west of Brandon on Thursday night, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado did touch down in southwestern Manitoba on Thursday evening.

The twister was on the ground for about 10 to 15 minutes near the town of Alexander, in the Rural Municipality of Whitehead, just before 6 p.m. CT, said Mike Russo, a meteorologist for Environment Canada.

The weather agency hasn't received any reports of damages or injuries at this point.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for southwestern Manitoba area shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. Photos and videos posted on social media showed funnel clouds that appeared to touch the ground.

The warnings included areas around the city of Brandon, as well as several rural municipalities in southwestern Manitoba.

After touching down, the tornado passed over Brandon, and the tornado warning was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm just after 7 p.m., Russo said.

This comes just days after two young people were killed when a tornado touched down near Highway 83 and Road 50N in the RM of Pipestone, just south of Virden, throwing them out of their vehicle.

Brandon resident David Boyce said he could hear the city's storm warning system blasting at about 5:15 p.m., alerting residents to the tornado.

"All I saw was dark, dark, dark grey, miserably black clouds coming toward us," he said.

Only 20 minutes into the storm, it had ripped trees right out of the ground near his apartment.

Thursday night's thunderstorm ripped trees right out of their roots in Brandon, Man. (Submitted by David Boyce )

Russo estimated winds were gusting at about 90 km/hr in Brandon during Thursday night's storm.

All of the storm watches and warnings ended by about 9:30 p.m.