Small tornado reported in southern Manitoba Monday night

A small tornado was spotted in southern Manitoba Monday night, kicking up dust near Letellier, Man.

Environment Canada says the tornado was observed at about 5:45 p.m. The weather agency received a report and photo via social media.

A dust cloud was seen at the base of the funnel, but there were no reports of damage.

The tornado therefore was giving a preliminary rating of EF0, the lowest the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF-Scale, for wind damage.

The weather agency says this was considered a landspout tornado, caused by rapidly forming clouds or weak thunderstorms.

Though not as powerful as other tornadoes, they can still be dangerous because they can topple trees or damage roofs, the weather agency says.

Environment Canada meteorologists are seeking out pictures of this tornado and the damage it may have caused. If you have them, you can call 1-800-239-0484, send an email to ec.storm.ec @ canada.ca , or tweet to #mbstorm.

