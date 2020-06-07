Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches in effect for southern Manitoba

A tornado threat is looming as potentially dangerous and life-threatening conditions are unfolding in parts of southern Manitoba Sunday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

In online weather alerts, Environment Canada says the weather conditions could lead to severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes around Morden, Winkler and Steinbach.

These storms could bring baseball-sized hail and winds gusting 120 km/h.

The threat should diminish by Sunday evening, according to the alerts.

The weather agency has also issued severe thunderstorm watches for most of Manitoba's south, from the international border to as far north as the southern shores of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg. Manitobans should be cautious of possible golf ball-sized hail and winds gusting 100 km/h.

Tornado watches are in effect for: