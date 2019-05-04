Tornado spotted near Letellier, Man. on Friday

Pictures show what may be Manitoba's first tornado of 2019 near Letellier on Friday.

Environment Canada says the landspout was visible at 2:35 p.m.

No serious damage has been reported so far. Environment Canada says it's provisionally classifying the twister as an EF-0, the weakest rating a tornado can have.

However, EF-0s still bring wind speeds from 90-130 km/h.

"They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances," Environment Canada said in a release.

Watch video of the twister submitted by Jessica Giesbrecht:

Submitted by Jessica Giesbrecht 0:23

Meteorologists are seeking more pictures and video to confirm the funnel. They can be posted to social media with the hashtag #mbstorm.