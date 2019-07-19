Manitoba storm spawns tornado, funnel clouds, water spouts

Wild weather in Manitoba Thursday evening spun out a tornado, a pair of water spouts, funnel clouds and egg-sized hail, according to Environment Canada.

There were no reports of any damage from the tornado, which touched down around 5:30 p.m. near Camper Man., a tiny village in the Interlake Region, just south of Ashern.

Environment Canada meteorologist Justin Shaer said the tornado was on the ground only briefly.

At least two water spouts were also seen on Dauphin Lake, north of Riding Mountain National Park, shortly after 6 p.m. Jeff Shaw posted photos on Twitter of the dramatic sky from Ochre Beach at the south shore of the lake.

This just happened at Ochre Beach on Dauphin Lake.

There were also funnel clouds in the Ste. Agathe area, about 25 kilometres south of Winnipeg, as well as around St-Pierre-Jolys, about 50 kilometres south of Winnipeg, Shaer said.

Meanwhile, hail the size of chicken eggs fell around Tyndall, northeast of Winnipeg, just before 8:30 p.m., he said.