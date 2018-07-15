Arborg, Man. family says 'small twister' ripped through yard Saturday

A family living just outside of Arborg, Man. says a small tornado touched down and tore through their farm during a storm Saturday night, tearing up trees and knocking over heavy equipment.

Darcy Timchishen was watching the storm roll in toward his parents farm house just north of Arborg shortly before 8 p.m. when he says the winds suddenly became fierce.

"We could see the wall cloud of the storm coming and it was twisting and rolling," he said.

"Then all of a sudden, the trees started toppling right in front of us like maybe 200 feet from the house."

That's when what he describes as a "small twister" came straight across his parents' yard and right past their house, knocking down trees and sending branches swirling through the air.

"You could see clear rotation in the debris coming across the yard. With the way it was moving we all backed away from the house and we started sending our young nieces and nephews and kids downstairs," he said.

"The wind started and then the trees just started going 'bang', one went [over] then the one right beside it went and then the next one."

A matter of seconds

The storm knocked several trees at Darcy Timchishen's parents' farm. (Submitted/Darcy Timchishen)

The winds knocked over a couple augers — which Timchishen estimates weigh around 1,000 lbs each — damaged a conveyor and two hopper bins and ripped steel driveway lights right out of the ground.

He says the storm lasted around 20 minutes, but the most intensive damage was done in a matter of seconds.

"We seen it coming and you don't even have time to react," he said. "It was nasty."

Timchishen lives nearby and says a few of his large maple trees were also knocked down in the storm. His parents' neighbours also have a few trees down, but from what he's seen he says it looks like his parents got the worst of it.

He says he thinks it was likely a small tornado.

"Several of us saw a clear rotation of branches and debris coming toward the house and we were like 'Whoa,'" he said.

"You don't even have time to react, it's just here then it's gone and it's like, now what?"

Environment Canada said Sunday morning they are looking into reports of a possible tornado in Arborg, but that they haven't confirmed anything yet.