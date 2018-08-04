Man dead following tornado near Alonsa, Man.

A man has died after a tornado touched down in the Alonsa, Man., area on Friday night, RCMP confirmed.

The 77-year-old man was found dead outside his residence, which was destroyed, an RCMP spokesperson said Saturday.

Environment Canada confirmed that a tornado touched down near the Alonsa community, 165 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, and east of Riding Mountain National Park, at about 9 p.m. CT Friday.

The tornado may have been on the ground for up to 45 minutes, said Mike Russo, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, though he also said reports of how long the storm was on the ground are still unconfirmed.

A team of three people headed to the area Saturday morning to survey the damage and gather details on what exactly occurred, he said.

The team won't be able to confirm how intense the storm was until members arrive and start gathering details, he said.

In addition to receiving preliminary reports of how long the tornado was on the ground, Environment Canada has also received numerous reports of golf-ball sized hail hitting the area, and that at least one home was "totally damaged," he said.

On Friday night, Stan Asham, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Alonsa, said the damage was centred just east of Alonsa at Margaret Bruce Provincial Park, which sits on the west side of Lake Manitoba.

At a private beach just north of the park, two cabins were also destroyed during the storm and a number of trailers and campers were toppled as well, he said.

Asham said a large family gathering was being held at one of the demolished cabins, and those in the cabin were forced to flee to a nearby relative's home as the tornado approached.

"They saw it coming and had some 200 yards to their brother-in-law's house and they all got in to the basement there and none of them were hurt," he said.

On Saturday morning, Pam Sul, Alonsa's chief administrative officer, said power was still out in the whole community because of downed power lines.

She said Manitoba Hydro was working to restore power.