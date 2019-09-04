Tories would order Crown corporations to cut 15% of senior management positions yet again

A re-elected Progressive Conservative government would once again ask its Crown corporations to cut back on senior management positions.

Leader Brian Pallister confirmed on Wednesday that his party's new directive of a 15 per cent cut of senior management positions across summary government organizations would also apply to Crown corporations.

The agencies already cut 15 per cent from its senior management ranks following a directive his government implemented in 2016.

The new order was listed in the party's platform, which was made public on Tuesday. It estimated the savings from reducing management ranks across summary government would be $31 million over the course of the next term.

130 Crown jobs already cut

In 2018, the government reported that Manitoba Hydro, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation and Manitoba Public Insurance combined to eliminate 130 jobs, which went above and beyond what the province ordered.

More recently, new mandate letters asked the boards of the three Crown corporations to set a target of eight per cent reductions across all staff levels — both managerial and non-managerial.

The new directive in the party's platform is stricter than what the Crown corporations had already been asked to do.

The PC leader held court with reporters on Wednesday after re-announcing, outside Dakota Community Centre, the various tax cuts he's promised.

Pallister also suggested he'll stay on as leader for the duration of his next term if his party if re-elected on Sept. 10.

"A fifth if Manitobans will have me, will be fine," Pallister said, presumably referencing that he would start his fifth term as Member of the Legislative Assembly if he's elected in Fort Whyte.

"As long as Manitobans want me here, I'll be here."

Pallister's recent comments has deflated speculation the Progressive Conservative leader is planning to retire midway into his second term in office.

On Tuesday, Pallister told 680 CJOB he would "absolutely" serve his full term if elected. He was not asked if he would remain as party leader.