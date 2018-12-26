What kind of stories resonated the most with Manitobans online? In 2018, it was a wide mix of political and social issues, community initiatives, and some intrepid animals in unlikely situations.

Here's a look back on the stories in 2018 that got our readers sharing them in their social media feeds.

1. The cancer patient who stood up to expensive hospital parking fees

Collin Kennedy became a hero to a lot of people after filling a Winnipeg hospital parking meter with foam. He was protesting the thousands of dollars in hospital parking fees his family spent over the years as he got treatment for cancer. Kennedy died in B.C. this year, where he had moved to be with his mother.

Kennedy's protest in Winnipeg got nationwide attention and led to a petition to the House of Commons to abolish parking fees at hospitals. Kennedy believed the parking fees, which can become a huge expense for people who have to go to hospital for long-term illnesses, formed a barrier to universal healthcare in Canada. His efforts led to a national discussion about healthcare access. Several hospitals are now considering or have abolished parking fees.

2. The Gilligan's Island puppies of Manitoba

These seven puppies were found in an unlikely place, with no explanation as to how they got there: an uninhabited island in a remote area near Cross Lake, Man. A boater found the pups, after hearing whimpering coming from the island.

The pups were eventually brought to Winnipeg for adoption, with the rescue fielding calls from around the world for these adventure dogs.

3. A fundraiser for a school trip becomes a thriving clothing business

Crissy Slater wanted to send her daughter Ariel Spence on a grad trip to Italy, but she has five kids and her budget was tight. So she put her art skills to use and created a design for T-shirts and hoodies.

The design was called Berry Fast and honoured her daughter's year-long journey participating in a womanhood ceremony, where she refrained from eating berries or receiving anything new. The design was so popular and Slater started getting so many inquiries for more designs that she quit her job and started working full time on Red Road Clothing, which has become a family business.

4. A mother is left blind in one eye after getting shot in her own home

Nicole Rondeau said she believes she had guardian angels looking over her as she rushed to protect her three-year-old daughter from getting shot. She described how a group of teens came knocking at her house at around 2:30 a.m. demanding drugs.

When she told them there were no drugs in the house, they became aggressive and forced their way in. They fired a shot, hitting her with several pellets, two of which are still lodged in her head. Her emotional interview as she was wheeled out of hospital, blind in one eye, was shared widely on social media.

5. What it's like crossing Portage and Main — in a wheelchair

In the run-up to the plebiscite on reopening Winnipeg's Portage and Main intersection to pedestrians, the Winnipeg Trails Association invited people to try to cross the intersection in a wheelchair — to highlight how long it takes for people with mobility issues. CBC's Ismaila Alfa gave it a go and it took him 14 minutes, 30 seconds.

The post attracted a lot of comments debating accessibility issues and whether opening the intersection would help.