Whether talking, singing or wailing the blues, voices take centre stage in this weekend's selection of entertainment best bets, as chosen by CBC Manitoba's panel of on-air personalities.

Shannah-Lee Vidal's pick: Cabaret of Monologues

In celebration of International Women's Week, Sarasvàti Productions has been presenting performances of live monologues all week at various venues.

On Saturday, all of those works will be showcased together in the IWW Cabaret of Monologues. The theme, Here I Am, aims to include many different stories about self and identity, all told in different ways by Canadian playwrights.

In all, there will be nine performance pieces that have to do with such diverse topics as an all-female team of astronauts, how a mastectomy changes a woman's perspective and a conversation about disability told through puppets.

The IWW 2019 Cabaret of Monologues will take place at the Asper Centre for Theatre & Film on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The later show will include ASL interpretation. Tickets will cost $15, plus a service charge if bought online.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: Winter Blues Festival

Wave goodbye to winter on Saturday at The Met with the second annual Winter Blues Festival.

With seven acts performing from 5 p.m. until midnight, the River City Blues Society will help warm you up with some great local bluesters. Featuring Erja Lyytinen travelling all the way from Finland, along with local acts Prairie Whiskey, Hillbilly Burlesque and the Chris Ghidoni Band among others, it'll be a big night full of guitar, harmonica and some great singing.

Finland's Erja Lyttinen is set to hit the stage Saturday at The Met for the Winter Blues Festival. (Laurence Harvey/erjalyytinen.com)

Chill out in the beautiful Met Theatre at 281 Donald St., grab a hot toddy and listen to some great tunes. Tickets are available for $50 at the door or on the River City Blues Society website.

Ismaila Alfa's pick: Prairie Songbook

Camerata Nova is back with its second concert of the season. This one is called Prairie Songbook. It will see the vocal group joined by award-winning musician Raine Hamilton.

Together they'll dig into a 20th-century songbook, all to celebrate modern prairie roots. Under the direction of Mel Braun and Vic Pankratz they'll take on songs from The Wailin' Jennys, The Guess Who, Joni MItchell, Royal Canoe, KD Lang, JP Hoe and others.

It's a fun event that gives Camerata Nova a chance to kick back like this every few years. They will be backed by a four-piece band and will basically turn the Park Theatre into your favourite coffee house.

You have three chances to catch this show — twice on Saturday, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and there's a third show on Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 at the door, just $15 if you're under 30.