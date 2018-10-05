It's a good weekend to experiment: CBC Manitoba's top 3 picks

After a cold, snowy and all-around miserable week, this weekend's forecast calls for relatively sunny skies and above-freezing temperatures.

It's not great, but it's a heck of a lot better than the weather that's waiting for us over the next several months.

If that's not enough to get you out of the house this weekend, then consider the following suggestions from CBC Manitoba's trio of plugged-in personalities:

Colton Hutchinson's pick: Send + Receive

The Send + Receive festival is presenting its 20th year of programming this weekend, celebrating the city's deep history of experimental music and sound art.

Organizers have done a great job of mixing up the lineups to include veteran artists from out of town playing alongside younger artists with more contemporary approaches to experimental audio.

One of the highlighted artists this year is Keith Fullerton Whitman, a longtime artist and music writer. He'll be performing, doing an artist talk and curating a playlist highlighting the history of Canadian electronic music.

There's also a visual component to Send + Receive this year, featuring an evening of film screenings and live audio/visual performances Saturday night.

Experimental music and sound art is often criticized as a male-dominated area, but Send + Receive has done an incredible job of creating even-gendered lineups. There's a long list of local females whose music and visuals will be featured through the weekend, showcasing the deep talent pool of experimental artists in Manitoba.

Send + Receive v.20 is happening at various locations around the city throughout the weekend.

Find all of the venue details and ticket information at sendandreceive.org.

The spongy flatbread called injera is a staple of Eritrean cuisine. (MagicBones/Shutterstock)

Nadia Kidwai's pick: Eritrean Foodorama

One of the best things about our city is just how culturally diverse this place is and how open Winnipeggers are to sharing their culture.

On Saturday, the Eritrean community is welcoming Winnipeg to experience their culture and more importantly try their traditional cuisine.

It's the Eritrean Foodorama happening at the Winnipeg Grand Mosque on 2445 Waverley St.

This is part of the larger Foodorama series organized by the Manitoba Islamic Association. It's an opportunity to showcase and experience the huge cultural diversity within the Muslim community.

Every other month or so, one of those communities hosts an open house and shares their culture through food.

Doors open Saturday at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Child care is available for $5 per kid.

To get your tickets, contact the Manitoba Islamic Association. Check out their Facebook page, email them at office@miaonline.org or just head over their website at miaonline.org.

An occupied coffin at Six Pines Haunted Attractions, for nighttime visitors to enjoy. (Judy Thevenot)

Shannah-Lee Vidal's pick: Six Pines Haunted Attractions

Now that's we've entered October, I think it's perfectly acceptable to starting thinking about costumes, candy and, of course, all things scary.

This weekend, Six Pines Haunted Attractions opens for the Halloween season. Whether you are seeking ghoulish trick or a festive treat, you can have you fill (minus the cavities).

Starting Friday evening, those who dare can partake in the annual Fear by Night activities, featuring three indoor haunted locations. Walking through the the Barn of Doom, CarnEVIL and Terror Train aren't for the faint of heart, so it's reserved for adults only. If the actual haunt isn't scary enough for you, your hair may stand up on your head when you cross paths with some of the ghastly characters who inhabit these horror zones.

Daytime visitors to Six Pines Haunted Attractions will get to see Mother Goose. (Judy Thevenot)

For something much less scary for the little ones, Six Pines also has a daytime family fun area, which begins Saturday. The kids can meet Mother Goose and her petting zoo, go on a hayride and walk through some age-appropriate Halloween haunts, including a special area for kids 10 and up.

The nighttime haunts runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening through October, with additional shows Oct. 30 and 31. The daytime family fun runs Saturday and Sunday though the month, from noon to 5 p.m. Six Pines is located just past the north perimeter on Sturgeon Road. You can purchase tickets online at sixpines.mb.ca or get them at the gate.