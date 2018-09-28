Night owls, early birds and sweet music: CBC Manitoba's top 3 weekend picks

With rain in the forecast and highs in the single digits, autumn is definitely in the air in southern Manitoba. But that's no reason to begin your winter hibernation.

Whether your passion is the arts, nature or all-night partying, our trio of CBC Manitoba personalities have discovered plenty of reasons to bundle up and head out for some weekend fun.

Shannah-Lee's pick: Nuit Blanche

A cloud installation wowed the crowds at Nuit Blanche in Winnipeg in 2016. (CBC)

You may want to make sure you have a little catnap on Saturday afternoon, so you are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for Nuit Blanche on Saturday night.

The annual all-night celebration of modern art is part of Culture Days, with attractions scattered throughout the West End, downtown, Exchange District, The Forks and St. Boniface. Many venues will be open from 6 p.m. on Saturday until 2 a.m. on Sunday. And the best part is that admission is free.

There are 90 venues participating this year, including CBC Manitoba. Both classes for our Flow in the Dark black light yoga party are now full. But if you didn't get a spot to the yoga party, you needn't feel sad, because there are so many other neat things to see and do for Nuit Blanche.

It might be best if you park your vehicle somewhere and walk to to the different venues you want to visit. Or better yet, take public transit. That's because it's going to be extremely crowded on the streets, and several blocks in the Exchange District will be closed for the event. There will be also be a free trolley that does a loop around major areas.

Some of the venues I am hoping to stop at include the Winnipeg Art Gallery for the opening of The 80s Image, featuring a dance party with retro music videos. There's also the Moon (Picnic) II at The Forks, which, as you guessed, includes a giant moon surrounded by fog. In St. Boniface, there is some colourful fun with a piñata workshop at the Théâtre Cercle Molière. I encourage you to pick up a Nuit Blanche program guide, or visit the event website at www.nuitblanchewinnipeg.ca to see the full list.

Colton's pick: Migration Festival

Enjoy the beauty of Oak Hammock Marsh with a voyageur canoe trip during this weekend's Migration Festival. (Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre)

Sunday is your best chance to experience a bird's-eye view of the fall migration season.

Oak Hammock Marsh is hosting their annual Migration Festival, a full day of interpretive activities capped off with a sunset fly-in. Up to 100,000 geese and ducks fly in to the marsh each night during migration season. You'll have a chance to hang out on the rooftop and watch the incredible sight as the sun sets and the birds come home to the marsh for a night's rest.

There's some great activities planned for the daytime festival, including horse-drawn cart rides through the trails, voyageur canoe trips around the marsh and face painting for all.

There will also be plenty of fun prize packs to win through some of the activities happening at Oak Hammock.

If you can't make it out to the festival on Sunday, from 10 a.m. until sundown, you can catch sunset fly-ins from Wednesday until Sunday at Oak Hammock Marsh up until Oct. 21.

Ismaila's pick: Prairie Jamboree ukulele festival

Fans of the ukulele will be pickin' and grinnin' this weekend in Winnipeg. (Anna McMillan/CBC)

My pick involves a lot of actual pickin'….and some strummin' too.

The inaugural Prairie Jamboree ukulele festival kicks off Friday night. It's a chance to celebrate the cute four-stringed cousin of the guitar. There are workshops, an open mic, jam circles and of course there is a gala concert.

The jamboree features two-time Grammy winners Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, Ukester Brown and edUKEator Kevin Carroll. It will also feature Manitobans Kate Ferris and Fred Casey.

The jamboree begins Friday at 6 p.m. at the Viscount Gort Hotel. In fact, almost all the events for the ukulele jamboree take place at the hotel. The gala concert, though, is Saturday night at Crescent Fort Rouge Church. You can get more details on line at ukuleleclubofwinnipeg.com

The Jamboree runs Friday night through Sunday.

Files from Shannah-Lee Vidal, Colton Hutchinson and Ismaila Alfa