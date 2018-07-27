Movies, music and medieval merriment: CBC Manitoba's top 3 weekend events

It's another packed weekend of events across Manitoba.

There's a lot happening outside of Winnipeg this weekend, and three of our CBC personalities have some great picks if you want to take a drive in the next couple days.

Sabrina Carnevale's Pick:

Gimli Film Festival

Just a short 90-kilometre drive north of Winnipeg is Gimli, home to the largest rural film festival in Western Canada.

Now in its 18th year, the Gimli Film Festival officially kicked off back on Wednesday with a great day of women-driven cinema — in fact, a full 46 per cent of this year's program is made up of films written or directed by women.

This year, the festival is showcasing 111 feature films, documentaries and short films from Manitoba, Canada and around the world.

On Friday night, you can catch Never Steady, Never Still, a movie by young Canadian filmmaker Kathleen Hepburn. It's a drama about a mother trying to take control of her life in the face of Parkinson's disease; meanwhile, her son is battling for his sexual and emotional identity in Alberta's oilfield work camps. The movie screens Friday at 8 p.m. at the Lady of the Lake Theatre and Saturday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. at Gimli Lutheran Church.

Every night, a 35-foot screen is set up on the beach for free screenings. (Gimli Film Festival/Facebook)

A movie that will appeal to local folks with a love for rock and roll is Bachman, a documentary about the legendary founding member of the Guess Who. This is Winnipeg director John Barnard's portrait of Randy Bachman, the local rocker who achieved the rare feat of scoring No. 1 hit songs with two different bands — the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

The film features interviews with Neil Young, Peter Frampton and Buffy Sainte-Marie. It screens Saturday, July 28, at 8 p.m. at the Gimli Theatre with a Q&A with Barnard following the screening.

The festival also has free evening screenings on a 35-foot screen set up on the beach on Lake Winnipeg. Each night, thousands of people make their way to the beach with blankets and chairs to watch movies as the sun sets.

The Gimli Film Festival runs until Sunday, July 29. For a full list of the movies or to purchase your tickets and passes, visit their website.

Colton Hutchinson's Pick:

Real Love Summer Fest

The Real Love Summer Fest is ready to shine down on Teulon once again this weekend.

The music festival has been active for a few years, but is going into its second run at the current location just west of Teulon.

The festival features three days of music, camping, and a quiet atmosphere to enjoy with some friends old and new.

Real Love Winnipeg hosts shows inside the city throughout the year, and the festival is a way to enjoy their eclectic blend of indie rock, pop and beyond in a less urban environment.

Radiation Flowers on stage at the 2017 Real Love Summer Festival. (Tom Elvers)

The musical lineup boasts a ton of dreamy Manitoba talent like Lev Snowe, Warming and Veneer. Some out-of-towners will also be invited to the party, with acts Tops and Hooded Fang at the top of the bill for this year. From hip-hop to folk and roots, Real Love manages to stuff in something for everyone during the weekend.

The small size of the festival is conducive to some relaxing time in rural Manitoba, whether you want to bust a move at the main stage or have a long nap in the sun and let the music pass over you.

Real Love Summer Fest kicks off Friday night and runs through Sunday. Full weekend camping passes are available, as well as day passes at their website.

Ismaila Alfa's Pick:

Medieval Festival

It will not be a laid-back affair at The Immaculate Conception Church and Grotto in Cooks Creek this weekend.

The biannual Medieval Festival is happening Saturday and Sunday, and the merriment is not taken lightly.

Full-contact jousting, heavy armour combat and archery competitions will be in focus as competitive medieval warriors take up arms.

Pomp and pageantry on display at the 2016 Medieval Festival in Cooks Creek. (Kirsten Neil/CBC)

The competitions fuel the energy around Cooks Creek, with the full pageantry of the Middle Ages on display (minus the horrific plague and conquests), and costumed criers and fanciful merchants in abundance.

It's hard to imagine such a world exists in Manitoba, but once you become immersed in the experience it has to be tough to realign yourself to modern life.

The Festival runs Saturday and Sunday at the Immaculate Conception Church in Cook's Creek. All the info can be found here.