Once in a lifetime: CBC Manitoba's Top 3 picks for August long weekend include Vikings, Talking Heads

August is starting off with a bang in Manitoba — or at least with a long weekend for some folks.

Our three CBC tastemakers are back to run down some of the hottest events for the weekend.

Ismaila Alfa's pick: Islendingadagurinn

One word for you this weekend: Islendingadagurinn.

It's time for Manitoba's Icelandic Festival, which has been held in Gimli for decades.

To describe the Icelandic Festival to someone who hasn't visited would be a task in teaching the history and culture of Viking life. Along with the typical carnival attractions like midway rides, games, and beer gardens, the weekend is filled with demonstrations and celebrations of Viking heritage in all its forms.

Viking battles will take place featuring full armour and weapon recreations, along with some lighter competition for the less violent visitors to the festival.

Islendingadunk sees two opponents face off on a soapy pole suspended above the Gimli Harbour, charged to knock each other off with a sack full of sponges. The Fris-nok tournament involves a game that's exactly what it sounds like — you use a Frisbee to knock beer bottles off of a pole!

Check out some of the Viking action at the 2013 festival:

The Icelandic Festival of Manitoba wraps up Monday with spectators getting their last chance to experience a bit of Viking culture 2:26

Along with the games and battles, a full lineup of Manitoba musicians will be rocking the stage on the harbour. Super Duty Tough Work, Viisi, Roman Clarke and Kakagi are a few of the acts you can expect to see play throughout the weekend.

Gimli will most certainly be abuzz over the next few days for one of Manitoba's most cherished festivals.

Sabrina Carnevale's pick: Rockin' the Fields of Minnedosa

Pack up the car and get ready to rock out.

Rockin' the Fields of Minnedosa has been running for the past 15 years. Canada's premiere classic rock festival in Minnedosa, Man., is the destination for thousands of fans from Ontario to B.C., and Thompson to South Dakota.

Rockin' The Fields of Minnedosa in 2014, when the Sheepdogs came to Westman. (facebook.com/RockinTheFieldsOfMinnedosa)

The annual rock festival, held each August long weekend, overlooks Lake Minnedosa, and the festival has really outdone itself with the lineup this year.

Canadian rockers Headpins will be on stage Friday night, along with Chilliwack and Helix.

Other bands you'll see this weekend include Trooper, Kim Mitchell, Buckcherry, Honeymoon Suite, Three Days Grace, and the crème de la crème — Burton Cummings, with his band, closing out the festival on Sunday night.

For more information, check out rockinthefields.ca.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: Stop Making Sense

Winnipeg might have missed out on David Byrne's world tour earlier this year, but that isn't stopping us from jamming out to some Talking Heads at Old Market Square.

The Exchange District BIZ is starting a series called Concert Movies at The Cube, with a free all-ages screening of some classic concert films.

The first feature, playing Friday evening, will be Jonathan Demme's 1984 classic Stop Making Sense. The film shows Talking Heads playing all of their hits, like Once In a Lifetime, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in full danceable fashion.

Local band Yes We Mystic will be playing a live set before the film, and DJs Hunnicutt and Co-op will be playing some tunes to get everyone warmed up.

The whole evening is free and all-ages appropriate, though Little Brown Jug will be serving up beer for the thirstier adult moviegoers.

It's hard to think of a better way to see a concert film than dancing along outdoors in the heart of Winnipeg's Exchange District. Whether or not you've seen Stop Making Sense before, this is bound to be a must-see viewing experience.