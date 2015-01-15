Thieves hit homes under renovation or construction in South Osborne

Several tools and appliances were stolen from homes under renovation or construction during a crime spree in Winnipeg's Lord Roberts neighbourhood, police say.

The items were later sold online.

The thefts happened from Feb. 14 to March 5. Video surveillance helped lead police to the two suspects they arrested on April 4, they said.

A 29-year-old man and 32-year-old woman are charged with numerous offences. The man is charged with the thefts and the woman with possession of property obtained by crime, among other offences.

The crimes started when a house on Hugo Street S. was broken into and a stolen debit card was later used to make purchases at a gas station on Osborne Street and Rathgar Avenue.

About a week later, multiple bags of insulation and construction tools valued at approximately $1,500 were stolen from a home on Arnold Avenue west of Osborne.

The insulation was stashed in a neighbouring vacant home. Police later recovered that but the tools have not been found.

Another home on Arnold was broken into a few days later, but nothing was stolen, police said.

A week later, numerous tools were stolen from a home on Rathgar near McKittrick Park, police said.

A few days after that, several large appliances, including a stove, microwave oven, fridge and other household items, valued at approximately $8,000, were stolen from a house on Argue Street.

Some of those items have been recovered but not all, police said.