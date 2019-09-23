3rd man charged after shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer pleads guilty

A third man charged following the shooting of an RCMP offer near Onanole, Man., in August 2018 has entered guilty pleas for his role in the crimes that led up to the attack.

Delaney Houle pleaded guilty in Brandon provincial court on Monday morning to unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon obtained through the commission of a crime and two counts of break and enter.

Houle was one of four men arrested following the shooting on Aug. 29, 2018, that left Cpl. Graeme Kingdon seriously injured. He was shot after and he and his partner were called to a report of a break-in at a property near the small town about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Court previously heard Houle and Therae Racette-Beaulieu, the man who admitted to shooting at Kingdon and his partner, were arrested the next morning after the pair went to the home of a local couple, asking for a ride.

The couple wasn't aware of the shooting and agreed to give them a ride, court was told, before both were arrested at an RCMP roadblock around 7:20 a.m.

Racette-Beaulieu is serving a 15-year prison sentence for attempted murder, as well as three years for the crimes that lead up to it. He also faces charges in connection with a stabbing at the Brandon Correction Centre following his sentencing.

Houle has been out of custody on bail since October 2018. He had only one prior conviction in adult court for failing to comply with the conditions of a court order, for which he was fined.

Tommy Beaulieu, another one of the four men charged, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of breaking and entering to steal firearms and one count of robbery.

The fourth accused, Shane Beaulieu, has yet to enter pleas and is expected back in Brandon provincial court in October.

Houle and Tommy Beaulieu will be sentenced in Minnedosa provincial court at a later date.