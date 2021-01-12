Man serving sentence in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer dies at Stony Mountain penitentiary

A man who was among four charged after an RCMP officer was shot near Onanole, Man., in August 2018 died in custody on Monday, the Correctional Service of Canada said in a release on Tuesday.

At the time of his death, Tommy Beaulieu had been serving a sentence at Stony Mountain Institution.

Corrections Canada did not release any details about how Beaulieu died, but said as in all cases involving the death of an inmate, it will review the circumstances and notify police and the coroner.

Beaulieu pleaded guilty in August 2019 to two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of breaking and entering to steal firearms, and one count of robbery for his role in a string of crimes that led to the shooting of Cpl. Graeme Kingdon.

He was sentenced last summer to 13 years, less time already served in custody prior to his sentencing, leaving him with a sentence of just over 10 years.

Beaulieu was one of four men arrested after Kingdon was shot and wounded as he and his partner responded to a break-in outside of Onanole, a small town located just south of Riding Mountain National Park, on the evening of Aug. 29, 2018.

Cpl. Graeme Kingdon was seriously injured when he was shot in the back of the head. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Kingdon suffered serious injuries as a result of the shooting.

Beaulieu, who was 21 at the time of the crime, was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Neepawa, Man.

He had been in custody since his arrest.

Although Beaulieu was not the one who shot at Kingdon and his partner, a Crown attorney argued in court in 2019 that he was "culpable for the aggravated injury to Cpl. Kingdon and endangerment of Const. Thompson as it was a foreseeable outcome to the … [plan] of which he was a party."

Beaulieu's family has been notified of his death, Corrections Canada said.