North End youth group rolls out toilet paper take-out service for those in need

A North End youth group is opening a take-out service for those in need of toilet paper.

Inner City Youth Alive will start selling toilet paper out of their take-out window Tuesday morning for those in their community who can't find it or can't afford it due to prices skyrocketing in recent weeks.

Kent Dueck, the executive director of Inner City Youth Alive, which provides programming for low-income and at-risk youth in the North End, said some people have told him they've resorted to using old clothes.

"And so I'm like, 'Oh man,' " he said.

Lately it seems like the only way to score the hot commodity is to arrive at large stores like Walmart early in the morning, Dueck said.

"We knew that people in the community, that was not going to work," he said.

"Many folks in our community don't have a vehicle to drive to get to the locations … so we knew that was going to be a problem."

The group came up with a solution: buy a batch of toilet paper, then sell it at an affordable price to people in the North End out of their Aberdeen Avenue location.

They're selling four rolls for $3, starting at 10 a.m., Dueck said. Staff are going to ask for people's addresses so the take-out only serves people who really need it, he said.

The money will cover the cost of buying the toilet paper and go toward buying more, he said.

"I'm a little worried that we'll sell out real quick. I don't know. This is the whole thing of predicting human behaviour. I have no idea, you know, what'll happen," he said.

"I suspect there'll be a bit of a run and I think we'll be shopping again."