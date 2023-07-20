First Nations family shaken after Winnipeg toddler left alone in preschool vehicle for over 2 hours

A First Nations family is shaken after their three-year old son was left alone in a vehicle that was supposed to drop him off at his afternoon early education program last month.

Up until July, toddler Elie Keeper's morning routine started at daycare. His mom, Kristin Hernandez-Courchene, says her son's afternoons were then spent at Little Red Spirit, an early education program for Indigenous children.

The program would pick Elie up from his daycare in Winnipeg's West End, and drive him to the West Broadway community centre where Little Red Spirit is based.

But on June 13, the last day of the program, Hernandez-Courchene said she received a phone call from the program's executive director.

"She said, 'I'm sorry to tell you, he was actually on the bus for over two hours by himself,'" said Hernandez-Courchene. "Bystanders had heard him screaming and crying on the bus and then somebody called 911."

The driver of the minibus did not see Keeper sleeping in the back, and had driven home after the stop at Little Red Spirit, she said.

Hernandez-Courchene rushed to the home, and found police and first responders there.

"I was worried for his safety — he's a small boy who's 30 pounds with asthma," she said, adding she thinking about how there was "no circulation, no air, him screaming and crying for me and his dad [when] we can't be there for him."

"When I went to go pick him up [he said], 'I'm all by myself and my friends are gone. I can't see my mommy and daddy,'" Hernandez-Courchene said. "That just replays in my mind over and over."

She said once her son got home that night he was lethargic and wouldn't eat or drink anything.

Meeting with program director

The toddler's father, whose name is also Elie Keeper, said his son was a curious and independent toddler before the incident. Now, he doesn't like to be left alone.

"He's calmed down a bit, but ... if we see a white van or a white bus, he goes right into reliving the moment and gets very panicky," Keeper said.

"He's fine at home when it's me and [his mom] around, but if we're gone it's still very much a big thing for him to not have us around."

Hernandez-Courchene said her family met the week after the incident with the program's executive director, who apologized and said the program has policies that usually prevent incidents like what happened to her son.

She said the program also agreed to pay for therapy for the toddler, but her family has yet to hear from a specialist.

In an emailed statement on Thursday, Little Red Spirit's executive director called the situation "regrettable" and said the incident "is not something we're prepared to talk about publicly."

"We honour and are grateful for every child the community entrusts to our care, and are vigilant about their safety and well-being," the statement said.

For Hernandez-Courchene, the apology her family got from the program isn't enough.

She said they want a letter outlining how the program is working to guarantee something similar doesn't happen again. Her family is also seeking a lawyer to see if there's anything else they can do.

"What about my son … who's living through this trauma right now?" she said. "[What] if it would have been a different outcome for him?

"[It] felt like just a lot of deflecting in the meeting, they didn't want to really try and take responsibility for it."