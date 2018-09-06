'I want justice': Little Grand Rapids, Man. councillors seek answers in toddler's death

A Little Grand Rapids toddler, whose death is being investigated as a homicide, spent time in the care of a family member months before his death, band councillors say. Provincial officials say that does not mean the child was ever under the watch of Child and Family Services.

The three-year-old boy, who council members say required specialized care because he couldn't walk and required physiotherapy, was unresponsive when he was brought into to the community's nursing station on Aug. 23, and was later pronounced dead.

Vice-chief Nelson Keeper and councillor Clinton Keeper say the community needs answers.

"I'm not after social services or anybody in the government … I want justice, and the whole community wants justice," Clinton Keeper said.

"There has to be some kind of an inquest or review, or inquiry, into how this happened and could it have been prevented?"

Last week, Manitoba Minister of Families Heather Stefanson said the child was not in the care of Child and Family Services.

A copy of a letter provided to CBC News by the band's council shows the toddler and three siblings were placed in the care of a family member earlier in the summer.

The letter, on Southeast Child and Family Services letterhead dated July 3, is addressed to the welfare administrator in the community for purposes of transferring welfare payments for the children.

A letter would not have been needed if a child was in care. - Statement from province

A provincial spokesperson couldn't speak to details of this specific case, but said an arrangement like the one outlined in the letter does not mean CFS was involved.

"Generally speaking, families can make private arrangements for care of their children without CFS knowledge or involvement. CFS agencies may provide letters to confirm living arrangements of children so that government financial assistance such as the child tax benefit or income assistance is directed to the appropriate caregiver," the statement said.

"These letters do not indicate or require oversight of a child's placement with family — it only indicates that a separate body has knowledge about the living arrangements for a child. These letters are drafted at the request of the family or the agency administering benefits.

"In smaller communities where there aren't many service providers, it's not uncommon for a CFS agency to take on this role. A letter would not be needed if a child was in care — even if he or she was placed with a family member — as the agency would be responsible for paying all child-related care costs."

A spokesperson for the Southern First Nations Network of Care, which oversees Southeast CFS, said they could not comment because information about kids in care is confidential and protected by the CFS Act.

The other siblings have since been removed from the home but Keeper could not say where they were placed.

Community still dealing with death

A service for the child was held in Winnipeg on Friday and the funeral was in the community, about 265 kilometres northeast of of the city, on Monday.

Keeper said the First Nation is still dealing with the death, and is frustrated that an arrest hasn't been made.

"The trauma team went back this week to go talk to the nurses, because they're all traumatized," said Keeper.

"Me, as a 38-year-old councillor, this is the worst thing I've ever seen," he said.

RCMP have not released a cause of death and couldn't provide any further information on the investigation.

The Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth is reviewing the death.