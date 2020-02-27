'Scariest moment of my life': Mom urges parents to vaccinate after toddler with flu ends up on ventilator

A Winnipeg mother of two says she wishes she got her kids flu shots after her two-year-old ended up in the emergency room with influenza A last week.

Belleenda Henderson said when flu season rolled around this year, she didn't put much thought into her decision not to vaccinate them for it.

But last week, she noticed her daughter Bella wasn't feeling well. The toddler was showing signs of the flu, and Henderson said she thought it would only be a matter of days before things turned around.

Instead, they took a turn for the worse. Bella was rushed to emergency over the weekend and is still in hospital.

Henderson said it wasn't until she saw her toddler with a breathing tube that she realized how serious the flu can be.

"I made kind of an uneducated decision and assumption, maybe based on things I've heard or just things that I've seen, and I thought, you know, out of sight, out of mind," she told CBC Up to Speed host Ismaila Alfa.

"Never in a million years would I imagine that it would happen to my daughter."

'Hoping for the best'

Henderson said it was a few weeks ago when Bella first started to get sick. She saw several doctors, who said she had some fluid in her ears, and prescribed her antibiotics to fight off what they thought was an infection.

But Bella wasn't getting any better — still had clammy, pale skin and cold sweats — so Henderson said she took her to be checked out again.

Things got worse before they started getting better, Henderson said. One day at the hospital, she said, staff called a code blue when Bella's heart stopped. Henderson said she stood and watched, terrified.

"She just went limp," she said. "That was the scariest moment of my life."

Henderson said doctors diagnosed Bella with influenza A, and had to remove fluid that built up around her heart — though they weren't sure what caused the build-up.

The province's latest influenza surveillance report said the flu is still circulating at a high level in Manitoba, resulting in outbreaks. During the week of Feb. 9 to 15, the proportion of people who tested positive for the flu — influenza A and B — decreased from previous weeks.

The report said the number of ER visits for the flu was within expected levels, and younger people have been affected more by the flu this season.

Henderson said her two-year-old is still recovering in hospital, using a breathing tube to help her as she regains her strength.

"She's still quite weak, and we're just kind of taking it slowly," she said. "She looks around, and of course she's scared, so we just try to be there and support her as best we can."

Henderson said she wants other parents to know how important it can be to get a flu shot.

"I know that it's not like this magic cure, where you get the flu shot everything's okay. I just know that it could have possibly prevented something like this," she said.

She said she still doesn't know how long Bella will be in the hospital.

"We're just taking it hour by hour, day by day, and praying and hoping for the best," she said.